Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Marlins.

Walker put the Cardinals ahead with the ninth-inning blast, which came with two outs and two strikes. It ultimately postponed the inevitable, as Jordan Hicks blew the save chance. After hitting safely in 17 straight games to close out June, Walker's bat has cooled in July -- he's gone just 4-for-24 over his first six contests this month. The rookie is at a .286/.351/.452 slash line with seven homers, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored, seven doubles and three stolen bases through 47 contests.