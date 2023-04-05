Walker went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

He slugged his first MLB homer in the seventh inning, a solo shot off Michael Tonkin that got the Cardinals on the board, before adding an RBI two-bagger in the ninth. Walker has come out of the gate firing, batting .333 (8-for-24) through his first six big-league games with a homer, a steal and five RBI, and the 20-year-old is positioning himself to be one of the early favorites in what could be a crowded race for the NL Rookie of the Year Award.