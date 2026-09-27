Walker will make his first career start in the leadoff spot Sunday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Walker has primarily hit third or fourth for St. Louis in 2026, but the Cardinals will move him to the leadoff spot for the season finale, which should get the outfielder an extra at-bat or two as he tries to reach an even 30 homers for the year. The 24-year-old has put together a fantastic season overall, though he's regressed sharply to .238/.291/.379 since the All-Star break.