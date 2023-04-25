Walker is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.

Walker didn't play in Monday's series opener, but there are different circumstances Tuesday considering it will be a bullpen game for the opposing Giants. The 20-year-old rookie outfielder seems certain to appear off the bench at some point, perhaps early on if a favorable matchup arises. Alec Burleson is in left, Dylan Carlson is in center and Lars Nootbaar will be in right to begin the night.