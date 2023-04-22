Walker will sit Saturday against the Mariners.
Walker comes with a ton of prospect pedigree, and while his .271/.311/.400 slash line (98 wRC+) in his first 19 games isn't amazing, it's at least a fairly respectable start to his career. The Cardinals have a crowded outfield and expect to compete this season, however, so it's not too surprising to see him hit the bench for the second time in four games. Lars Nootbaar slides to right field, while Dylan Carlson starts in center.
