Walker went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

The 20-year-old kicked the door down in camp and it didn't take long for him to make his presence felt in the majors. Walker shot a single up the middle in the second inning, later drove in a run on a force out and also showed off his arm in the field with a throw clocked at 100.2 mph, according to MLB Pipeline. Walker was batting eighth against righty Alek Manoah, but it's possible he moves up in the order against left-handed pitching.