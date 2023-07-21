Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a 7-2 win against the Cubs on Thursday.

Walker played a big part in a four-run fourth inning for St. Louis, belting a two-run shot to left-center off Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. The rookie is in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-21 (.333 average) with three RBI over that span. Walker has proven so far that his bat will play in the majors, slashing .282/.339/.455 with nine homers, 28 RBI and 24 runs while chipping in three steals over 227 plate appearances.