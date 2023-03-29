The Cardinals selected Walker's contract and added him to the 40-man roster Wednesday.
The transaction was merely a formality after Walker was informed days earlier that he would be included on the Opening Day roster, but St. Louis officially cleared a spot for him by designating reliever Anthony Misiewicz for assignment. Earlier Wednesday, manager Oliver Marmol told Katie Woo of The Athletic that Walker will be included in the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Blue Jays, and the 20-year-old and Lars Nootbaar should occupy the corner-outfield spots for St. Louis on a near-everyday basis, with the ballpark dimensions likely to determine who mans left or right. Walker earned his way on the Opening Day roster after posting a .791 OPS with three home runs and two steals in 20 Grapefruit League games.
