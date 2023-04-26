The Cardinals optioned Walker to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Walker began his MLB career with a 12-game hitting streak, but he was slashing just .192/.250/.231 over his last 28 plate appearances and had been absent from the Cardinals' lineup for the first two games of their four-game series in San Francisco. He'd also been struggling defensively and St. Louis did need to clear up the logjam on the outfield portion of the depth chart, but this demotion still arrives as rather shocking news given Walker's top-prospect pedigree and respectable .718 overall OPS. Taylor Motter is back on the roster in a corresponding move.
