Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walker will receive his first day off after going 2-for-5 with two walks, a run and two caught stealings in the first two games of the season. Lars Nootbaar will shift to right field while Brendan Donovan mans left and Norman Gorman starts at the keystone.

More News