Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Walker will receive his first day off after going 2-for-5 with two walks, a run and two caught stealings in the first two games of the season. Lars Nootbaar will shift to right field while Brendan Donovan mans left and Norman Gorman starts at the keystone.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Back in action Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Aiming to return to lineup Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Goes through running progression•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Will be re-evaluated Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Progressing well•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Imaging on knee comes back clean•