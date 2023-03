Walker said his strained right shoulder is "no big deal" and plans to take batting practice in the cage Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury on a head-first slide into second base on Saturday, but he won't require an MRI and appears to have avoided a serious injury. Walker won't play Sunday but is expected to be back in the lineup for St. Louis on Tuesday after the club's scheduled day off Monday, per Denton.