Walker said earlier this week that he "found something" with his swing while working at Driveline Baseball in October that was "real exciting," Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker's assessment at Driveline determined that his back hip was collapsing on his swing, which caused him to drift forward and sap him of his power. He was put through drills with resistance bands and swing training that help him keep his hip back, and Walker said he feels like "I can crush anything they throw at me." In addition to his work at Driveline, Walker has also been given meal-prep and nutrition plans and gone through a strength and agility training plan given to him at Cressey Sports Performance, which focuses on flexibility. After slashing just .211/.270/.324 over the last two seasons and spending time in the minors both years to work on his swing, Walker knows he needs to show real progress in 2026, and it seems he's putting in the work to help him reach that goal. The rebuilding Cardinals plan to give the 23-year-old regular playing time in right field next season.