Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he expects Walker (wrist) to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear yet which affiliate Walker will be assigned to, but the outfielder apparently responded well to a workout and on-field batting practice Monday. The Cardinals have an off day next Monday before beginning a series in Chicago against the White Sox on June 17, and Walker could be ready to return on that date.