Walker went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the Padres.

Walker's hitting streak is up to nine games, a span in which he's gone 10-for-33 (.303). The rookie hasn't done a lot of running this year with seven steals in 11 attempts, and this was his first theft since Aug. 14. He's put together a solid campaign with a .274/.343/.448 slash line, 16 home runs, 48 RBI and 47 runs scored through 110 contests.