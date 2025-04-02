Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

After singling to plate a run in the second inning, Walker swatted a solo shot off Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks during the fourth frame. The former top prospect has now hit safely in each of his first four games and is slashing .429/.529/.643 through 17 plate appearances thus far this season. Walker is looking to settle into the major leagues in 2025 after looking overmatched at the dish in 2024 and spending the bulk of last year in the minor leagues.