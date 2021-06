Walker was promoted to High-A Peoria from Low-A Palm Beach on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 2020 first-round pick is receiving his first taste of professional baseball this year, and he slashed .374/.475/.687 with six homers, 11 doubles, 21 RBI and 24 runs in 27 games at Low-A to earn the promotion. Walker is likely in line for a longer stint at High-A, but it could be another quick stop if he continues to hit at such a high level.