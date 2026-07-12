Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Records 13th steal

Walker went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

Walker hit safely in 16 of 18 games heading into the All-Star break, going 20-for-61 (.328) with seven extra-base hits and three steals in that span. The outfielder's breakout campaign has him hitting .294 with an .886 OPS, 22 homers, 13 steals, 74 RBI, 62 runs scored and 19 doubles over 93 contests. He'll be at his first All-Star Game on Tuesday and will look to sustain his success in the back half of the campaign.