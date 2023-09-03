Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Walker came up with a clutch blast for the Cardinals in the seventh inning, swatting a two-run homer that turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead. He drew a hit-by-pitch in the ninth to get on base as the potential game-winning run, but St. Louis was unable to bring him home. Walker has been swinging a hot stick of late, collecting multiple hits three times during his current five-game hit streak. He's batting .588 (10-for-17) with two homers and six RBI over that stretch.