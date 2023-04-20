Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's 14-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
After opening his major-league career with a 12-game hitting streak, Walker went just 1-for-16 over his next five contests. He broke out of that slump with a solid showing Wednesday, which also included his second steal of the season. The 20-year-old is slashing .269/.310/.388 with two home runs, nine RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles through 71 plate appearances, though his 2:17 BB:K is a slightly concerning mark.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Gets first day off Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Swats second homer•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Launches first big-league homer•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Swipes first big-league bag•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Notches hit, RBI in MLB debut•