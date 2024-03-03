Walker has gone 2-for-13 with seven strikeouts and a walk over his first five Grapefruit League games.

Walker's seven strikeouts lead all Cardinals hitters this spring. The 21-year-old didn't have a terrible time with whiffs as a rookie last year, posting a middle-of-the-road 22.4 percent strikeout rate with a decent 8.1 percent walk rate. He hit .276 with a .787 OPS, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 117 contests. Walker's still got untapped power potential, though he's likely to begin 2024 batting in the middle of the order as opposed to the top third.