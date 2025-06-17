Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Sitting out versus righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.
Walker started the first two contests upon his activation from the 10-day injured list, going 2-for-7 with a 1:1 K:BB, but he'll take a seat in Tuesday's series opener. Alec Burleson is occupying right field for the Cardinals. Walker could continue to see his reps versus righties limited as long as Ivan Herrera is primarily used at designated hitter.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Activated from IL•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Returning Tuesday at latest•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Poised for rehab game Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Could begin rehab Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Swings off tee Saturday•