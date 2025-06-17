Walker is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.

Walker started the first two contests upon his activation from the 10-day injured list, going 2-for-7 with a 1:1 K:BB, but he'll take a seat in Tuesday's series opener. Alec Burleson is occupying right field for the Cardinals. Walker could continue to see his reps versus righties limited as long as Ivan Herrera is primarily used at designated hitter.