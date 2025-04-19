Now Playing

Walker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walker will get a day to rest Saturday after making eight consecutive starts, going 6-for-32 with three RBI and three runs scored over that span. Brendan Donovan, Victor Scott and Lars Nootbaar will make up the Cardinals' outfield while Walker sits.

