Walker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Walker will get a day to rest Saturday after making eight consecutive starts, going 6-for-32 with three RBI and three runs scored over that span. Brendan Donovan, Victor Scott and Lars Nootbaar will make up the Cardinals' outfield while Walker sits.
