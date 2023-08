Walker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win against the Twins.

Walker slugged one of four homers for St. Louis in the victory, going deep off Joe Ryan in the second inning. The long ball gave him 10 homers on the campaign, making him one of 17 rookies to reach that mark this season. Walker has complemented the homer total with a .270/.333/.436 slash line, 10 doubles, 29 RBI, 27 runs and five steals.