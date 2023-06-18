Walker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

His third-inning shot off Kodai Senga proved to be the game-winning hit, giving the Cards an early 4-1 lead. Walker extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the process, a stretch that's seen him bat .400 (14-for-35) with three of his five big-league homers on the year as well as a much-improved 17.9 percent strikeout rate. There are still rough patches in his game to work on -- he's gone 0-for-3 on steal attempts during his hitting streak -- but the 21-year-old has merely scratched the surface of his talent so far.