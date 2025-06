Walker (wrist) took swings off a tee Saturday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker had been shut down for a few days after being given an anti-inflammatory injection in his left wrist earlier this week following a setback. Per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, Walker's progression will go "pretty quickly" as long as the wrist responds. Walker is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Sunday but will need more time than that to recover.