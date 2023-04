Walker went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

After a 1-for-5 showing in his big-league debut Thursday, Walker made a bigger impact the second time around, bringing home Nolan Arenado in the eighth inning with a single before swiping second base. Walker stole 22 bases on 27 attempts at Double-A in 2022, and the 20-year-old could make a big impact in that category this season even if the rest of his offensive game experiences some growing pains.