Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Tallies three more hits in rout

Walker went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-3 win over the Reds.

Walker tallied his second straight three-hit performance, highlighted by what proved to be the game-winning RBI double in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old has also swiped a base in back-to-back games and now sits one steal shy of matching the career-high 10 he recorded last season. Overall, he's slashing .297/.359/.547 with 15 homers, 45 RBI, 42 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 256 plate appearances.