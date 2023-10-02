Walker went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Walker was held hitless in just five of his last 27 games this season, batting .304 (31-for-102) from the start of September onward. The rookie didn't fully live up to expectations, but he performed well with a .276/.342/.445 slash line, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 117 games. Walker's defense in right field remains a work in progress, something he'll likely focus on ahead of 2024. He should be penciled into a starting role once again next year.