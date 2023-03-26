Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters that Walker will be a part of the Opening Day roster for St. Louis, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's no longer a big surprise, but still exciting news. Walker is widely considered one of the top hitting prospects in the sport, and in his first 62 plate appearances of the Cactus League he's hit .295 with three homers while stealing two bases. If there's one concern it's that Walker hasn't shown much patience at the plate in Florida as seen in a .307 on-base percentage, but his power with an ability to make hard contact all over the field has been readily apparent. Even with some likely highs and lows in his rookie campaign as a 20-year-old, Walker is well worth a roster spot in any league he's eligible in.