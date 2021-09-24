Walker hit .292/.344/.487 with eight homers and 13 steals across 55 games with High-A Peoria to close out the 2021 minor-league regular season.

The 19-year-old wasn't able to replicate his breathtaking .374/.475/.687 line from Low-A prior to his promotion, but he still turned in an extremely impressive campaign overall. Curiously, after attempting just a single steal at the lower level, Walker ran much more often with Peoria, and to good effect -- he was caught just twice. Don't count on him running too much in the majors with his massive frame, though. Even at his tender age, Walker is already big and strong at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, and he projects to hit for big-time power down the line. Don't sleep on him.