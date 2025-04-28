The Cardinals selected Barrero's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Thomas Saggese, who was optioned to Memphis. After he was unable to win a spot on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster as a utility player, Barrero earned his promotion to the big leagues by slashing .299/.396/.517 with four home runs and four stolen bases over 23 games at Triple-A. The right-handed hitting Barrero has seen most of his professional action in the infield but could end up serving as a short-side platoon mate for Victor Scott in center field.