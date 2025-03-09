Barrero could be competing with Jose Fermin for the final spot on the Cardinals' bench, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Working in Barrero's favor is that the Cardinals lack a true backup shortstop and are also left-handed heavy in the outfield. The right-handed hitting Barrero is a natural shortstop and can also play the outfield, making him a fit to fill a versatile bench role. Barrero, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee, has two home runs and one stolen base in 11 games this spring. The former top prospect hasn't played in the majors since June of 2023.