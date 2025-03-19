The Cardinals reassigned Barrero to minor-league camp Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Barrero was in the running for the final spot on the Cardinals' bench, but it's looking like that reserve job will go to Jose Fermin. The 26-year-old should play often at Triple-A Memphis between shortstop and the outfield.
