Barrero will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Barrero will draw his eighth start of the season Sunday, entering the lineup as a replacement for a resting Victor Scott. With Scott struggling to a .498 OPS over 80 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching this season, the right-handed-hitting Barrero could end up settling into the short side of a platoon in center field.

