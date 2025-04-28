The Cardinals are expected to promote Barrero from Triple-A Memphis ahead of Monday's game against the Reds, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
St. Louis hasn't announced a corresponding move, but Alec Burleson and Thomas Saggese have both seen infrequent opportunities of late, making either player a candidate to head to Memphis to receive more consistent playing time. The 27-year-old Barrero attended spring training as a non-roster invitee and fell short in his bid for a spot on the Opening Day squad as a utility player, but he's been a standout performer for Memphis while making starts at shortstop, third base and in center field. He's gotten on base in 18 of his last 19 Triple-A games, slashing .300/.402/.529 with three home runs and five steals during that stretch.
