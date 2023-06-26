Fermin (quad) was activated from the injured list Monday at Triple-A Memphis.

Fermin missed the first couple months of the 2023 season due to a severe quad strain, but he's all set now to become a regular for Memphis following a 10-game rehab stint between the Florida Complex League and Low-A Palm Beach. St. Louis acquired the 24-year-old infielder from Cleveland over the winter in exchange for cash considerations. He slashed .215/.336/.322 with six homers and nine steals in 90 games last year at Triple-A Columbus.