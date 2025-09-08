Fermin is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Seattle.

Fermin started each of the previous three games -- two at third base and one at second base -- while Nolan Gorman shifted to first base to cover for the suspended Willson Contreras. However, Alec Burleson (wrist) is back from the 10-day injured list and will handle first base Monday. Fermin has fared well in his limited chances this season, slashing .278/.381/.417 with one homer and a 6:6 K:BB over 20 contests.