Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Homer, steal in loss

Fermin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Fermin stayed in the lineup for a second straight game as the Cardinals faced a left-handed pitcher. While his playing time has remained limited to short-side platoon duties most of the time, Fermin has done well in June. He's batting .364 (16-for-44) over 15 games this month, a span that includes all three of his steals this year. The utility man is hitting .277 with a .730 OPS, three homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and five doubles over 122 plate appearances this season, but he has no path to a more prominent role yet.