The Cardinals recalled Fermin from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Fermin will join the big club for the first time this season after slashing .308/.431/.483 with five home runs, 19 steals and a 19:37 K:BB over 55 games with Memphis. The 26-year-old has produced a .504 OPS in 66 career contests at the major-league level and will operate primarily as a reserve infielder.