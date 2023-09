Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Fermin is 5-for-18 with a walk and no extra-base hits in six games since being promoted from Triple-A Memphis in early September. The 24-year-old has seen more action of late with Nolan Arenado (back) shut down for the final stretch of the season, though it's Juniel Querecuto starting at third base Wednesday.