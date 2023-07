The Cardinals recalled Fermin from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

With Tommy Edman (wrist) landing on the injured list Friday, Fermin will be called upon to provide depth to the Cards' infield. The 24-year-old hasn't been remarkable in Triple-A, slashing .167/.310/.333, although he's been on the injured list for most of the season due to a quad injury. Fermin isn't likely to get many starts while in the majors, but he could come off the bench to pinch hit occasionally.