Fermin will be recalled by the Cardinals prior to their weekend series against the White Sox, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fermin has missed most of the minor-league season with a quad injury and is just 4-for-24 at the plate since joining Triple-A Memphis. With Tommy Edman (wrist) and Brendan Donovan (arm) banged up, Fermin will provide the Cards with some infield protection. He'll be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.