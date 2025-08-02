The Cardinals optioned Fermin to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Fermin will be sent back to the minors following Lars Nootbaar's (ribs) return from the injured list. Fermin has gone 7-for-20 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored through 12 games in the majors this season and also boasts a .902 OPS through 252 Triple-A plate appearances. His productive bat and versatile glove make him a candidate to return to St. Louis when rosters expand in September.