Fermin was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fermin has managed just four hits in 25 at-bats for the Cardinals this season and had started just one of the last five games. With Nolan Gorman back from the injured list, Fermin's playing time was about to be cut even more. Instead, he'll head back to Memphis to play regularly.