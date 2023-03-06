Fermin is dealing with a quadriceps strain and is expected to miss some extended time, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Big-league manager Oli Marmol said Monday that Fermin is likely out multiple weeks as he nurses his injured quad. The 23-year-old was dealt from the Guardians to the Cardinals in November and had gone 1-for-8 with a double and a run scored this spring prior to getting injured. Overall, Fermin is not expected to be a large part of the team's game plan in 2023 and will likely start the year with Triple-A Memphis , though he could earn a call-up at some point this summer.