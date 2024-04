The Cardinals recalled Fermin from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Fermin was off to a fantastic start with Memphis, slashing .350/.458/.650 with four home runs, five steals and a 3:11 K:BB over 18 games. The 25-year-old will offer utility infield depth for the Cardinals, and it's possible he gets some starts at second base against lefties.