Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Scratched from Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fermin has been scratched from the Cardinals' lineup against the Nationals on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fermin was initially slated to start in left field and bat eighth. However, Masyn Winn (hip) has been cleared to return from a two-game absence, so the Cardinals have elected to shift Thomas Saggese from shortstop to left field while moving Fermin to the bench. Fermin has appeared in just two regular-season games in 2026, with his lone start taking place Friday against the Tigers.
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