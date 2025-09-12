Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Fermin to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With Brendan Donovan (groin) back from the injured list and batting leadoff Friday in Milwaukee, Fermin will head back to Memphis. Fermin has slashed .273/.360/.386 with one home run, four RBI, three runs scored and a 6:7 BB:K across 51 plate appearances at the big-league level this season.
