The Cardinals optioned Fermin to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With Brendan Donovan (groin) back from the injured list and batting leadoff Friday in Milwaukee, Fermin will head back to Memphis. Fermin has slashed .273/.360/.386 with one home run, four RBI, three runs scored and a 6:7 BB:K across 51 plate appearances at the big-league level this season.