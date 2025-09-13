Fermin will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday to take the roster spot vacated by Masyn Winn (knee), Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fermin was just sent down Friday to accommodate the return of Brendan Donovan, but he'll rejoin the roster a day later after the Cardinals decided to shut Winn (knee) down for the season. While Fermin could see the occasional rep at shortstop while Winn is shelved, he'll likely operate mostly as a reserve infielder in the final weeks.