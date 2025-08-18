default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Cardinals recalled Fermin from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Fermin will provide some infield depth while Nolan Arenado (shoulder) and Brendan Donovan (groin) are shelved. The 26-year-old has hit well in his brief opportunities in the majors this season, going 7-for-20 with a 3:2 K:BB.

More News