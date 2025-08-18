Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Summoned to big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals recalled Fermin from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Fermin will provide some infield depth while Nolan Arenado (shoulder) and Brendan Donovan (groin) are shelved. The 26-year-old has hit well in his brief opportunities in the majors this season, going 7-for-20 with a 3:2 K:BB.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Optioned to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Cranks first big-league homer•
-
Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Wins Opening Day roster spot•
-
Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Eyeing final bench spot•